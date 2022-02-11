“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Expanded Edition Available Now

In celebration of the 5th anniversary of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Walt Disney Records releases the digital expanded edition of Michael Giacchino’s score, which includes over one hour of previously unreleased music from the film and recording sessions.
- A special 4XLP vinyl collectors set will be available for pre-order at MondoShop.com on February 16.
- The set features all new original artwork by John Powell, new liner notes by Michael Giacchino, mastered for vinyl, and pressed on 180-gram black vinyl.
- Recorded at Sony Scoring Stage, the score features a 110-piece orchestra and 80-person choir conducted by Tim Simonec.
- You can listen to the soundtrack on:
- Spotify
- Apple Music
- Amazon Music
- Pandora
- YouTube Music
- iTunes
- Deezer
- Tidal
About Rogue One: A Star Wars Story:
- The first of the Star Wars standalone films was released on Dec. 16, 2016.
- In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire’s ultimate weapon of destruction.
- This key event in the Star Wars timeline brings together ordinary people who choose to do extraordinary things, and in doing so, become part of something greater than themselves.
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is directed by Gareth Edwards and stars:
- Felicity Jones
- Diego Luna
- Ben Mendelsohn
- Donnie Yen
- Mads Mikkelsen
- Alan Tudyk
- Riz Ahmed
- Jiang Wen
- Forest Whitaker
- Kathleen Kennedy, Allison Shearmur and Simon Emanuel produced, with John Knoll and Jason McGatlin serving as executive producers.
- The story is by John Knoll and Gary Whitta, and the screenplay is by Chris Weitz and Tony Gilroy.