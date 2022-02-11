“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Expanded Edition Available Now

In celebration of the 5th anniversary of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Walt Disney Records releases the digital expanded edition of Michael Giacchino’s score, which includes over one hour of previously unreleased music from the film and recording sessions.

A special 4XLP vinyl collectors set will be available for pre-order at MondoShop.com on February 16.

The set features all new original artwork by John Powell, new liner notes by Michael Giacchino, mastered for vinyl, and pressed on 180-gram black vinyl.

Recorded at Sony Scoring Stage, the score features a 110-piece orchestra and 80-person choir conducted by Tim Simonec.

You can listen to the soundtrack Spotify Apple Music Amazon Music Pandora YouTube Music iTunes Deezer Tidal



About Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: