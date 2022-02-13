Super Bowl Viewers Can Enter To Win Trips to Both Domestic Universal Studios Destinations

Viewers watching tonight’s big game are able to enter to win their chance to visit both Universal Studios Hollywood and the Universal Orlando Resort.

What’s Happening:

Super Bowl Viewers are able to enter for a chance to win a trip to BOTH Universal Studios Hollywood Universal Orlando Resort here

At various points throughout tonight’s broadcast, this page will open up allowing viewers to enter their information for a chance to win.

Those who win will receive a 2 night stay at the Sheraton near Universal Studios Hollywood, on top of roundtrip airfare aboard Delta Airlines, a VIP Tour of the park, Universal Express Passes, and a $250.00 gift card.

They will also win a 3 day trip to the Universal Orlando Resort including a stay at one of the on-site Universal Orlando Resort hotels that includes Express Passes, so either Portofino Bay Resort, Hard Rock Hotel, or Royal Pacific Resort. They will also be part of a shared VIP tour, and get admission to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Theme Park.

They will also receive a $500.00 Universal Orlando Gift Card.

Throughout the Super Bowl Broadcast, QR Codes are directing participants to this website