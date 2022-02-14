Judgement Day is Coming for the X-Men in Several Comic Titles This May

The next era of X-Men is on the horizon! With fresh new titles, exciting creative team changes, and cast shakeups, “Destiny of X” will be a season of radical transformation for the X-Men line and its characters. The possibilities are endless as the second Krakoan age begins over the next few months. And right now, fans can discover more about what’s to come this May in their favorite and most anticipated X-Men ongoing series!

Judgment Day is coming! Tying together current story threads in “Avengers,” “X-Men,” and “Eternals,” writer Kieron Gillen and artist Valerio Schiti bring you the next Marvel Comics epic this summer.

See the first seeds planted for this upcoming saga in issues of Kieron Gillen and Lucas Werneck’s “Immortal X-Men.”

May’s “Immortal X-Men #3” (cover above) will dive into one of the most fascinating objects in the X-Men mythos: Destiny’s diaries! Over one hundred years ago, Irene Adler wrote twelve books. A sequel is long overdue.

The main team of Krakoan X-Men won’t be safe from the effects of Judgment Day either. Creative powerhouses Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz continue their hit run in “X-Men #11.”

The women of the X-Men are heading for the hottest action in the galaxy…Gameworld! But if it’s true that the house always wins, our X-Ladies might be in over their heads.

The quest is revealed in Tini Howard and Bob Quinn’s “Knights of X #2.”

Betsy Braddock has assembled her Knights! Their mission: to save Otherworld from Merlyn and his powerful henchmen…by finding the holy grail of mutantkind. But Otherworld is vast, and innumerable armies stand in their way. When Merlyn targets the Crooked Market, a safe haven for mutantkind, the Knights must split up. Will Captain Britain find the grail? Will Gambit lead the others into a deadly trap? Death looms over the Knights — in more ways than one.

Meet Mother Righteous in Si Spurrier and Jan Bazaldua’s “Legion of X #2.”

Legion is offered an unholy deal by this major new character, the self-proclaimed wheeler-dealer of the astral plane. But is the price worth the prize for a young man stuck in his father's shadow?

Meanwhile, the Skinjacker grows bold. Not content with stealing identities of other mutants, he turns his powers on the Legion of X. And while newly arrived Arakki badass Weaponless Zsen has a beastly clash with a dangerous X-Man, her chaperone Nightcrawler is otherwise engaged – giving a massage…?

Launched in last month’s hit “Marauders Annual #1,” Steve Orlando continues his new run alongside artist Eleonora Carlini in “Marauders #3.”

Panic in Shi’ar space. The Marauders are prisoners of the Kin Crimson, a secret society stretching back billions of years, who outrank even the Shi’ar Majestrix, or so they think. But Captain Pryde and the Marauders aren’t giving up, not with the Shi’ar holding the last survivors of mutantkind’s first generation hostage.

With the weight of history looming like a nuclear threat, can Kate Pryde convince Xandra to side with mutantkind against her kingdom?

Vita Ayala and Rod Reis’s acclaimed run heats up in “New Mutants #26.”

While the queen is away, demons will play! A new queen has taken the throne of Limbo — Madelyne Pryor, A.K.A. the Goblin Queen! Meanwhile, separated from Limbo, Magik faces an enemy she thought she had banished long ago.

Wolverine masters Benjamin Percy and Adam Kubert take Logan deeper and deeper into danger in “Wolverine #21.”

Outnumbered and surrounded, Wolverine unleashes his berserker rage, and Deadpool embraces his deadly fighting skills in a last ditch effort to save mutant lives. But what’s with all the Robot X-Men, and what do they have to do with the X-Desk?

And over in Percy and Robert Gill’s “X-Force #28,” Cerebrax stalks the island of Krakoa, and no one is safe!

Its hunger for minds is insatiable…but what happens when it absorbs the minds — and powers — of the most powerful mutants?! X-Force will have to step it up and Kid Omega leads the way!

And expect planet-size power grabs and enormous omega-level feats in Al Ewing and Stefano Caselli’s “X-Men Red #3.”

Tarn the Uncaring waged war and torture on Arakko for centuries. He’s the most hated being on Mars…and he sits on their ruling council. Abigail Brand has a plan to remedy that — and reap the rewards. So does Roberto Da Costa. But only one of them can win…and Tarn’s going to make at least one mutant pay the price for it!