Gemma Arterton, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Niamh Algar Join Cast of Disney+ U.K. Series “Culprits”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gemma Arterton (The King’s Man), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Cruella) and Niamh Algar (Raised By Wolves) have joined the main cast of the upcoming U.K. original series Culprits, which has now started shooting for Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- Culprits comes from British banner Character 7 and was announced last year as one of the first UK original series on Disney+ commissioned under the international Star brand.
- The eight-part series follows the aftermath of a heist, when the crew have gone their separate ways but are being targeted one-by-one by a killer.
- Also set to star alongside Arterton, Howell-Baptiste and Algar and the already announced lead Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Candyman) are:
- Kamel El Basha (The Insult)
- Newcomer Tara Abboud
- Kevin Vidal (Working Moms)
- Ned Dennehy (Good Omens)
- Eddie Izzard (Six Minutes to Midnight)
- The series comes from acclaimed executive producer Stephen Garrett (The Undoing) and filmmaker J Blakeson (The Disappearance of Alice Creed).
- Directors for the series include Blakeson and Claire Oakley (Make Up) who will be directing five and three episodes, respectively.
- Culprits is executive produced by Garrett, created by Blakeson and produced by Morenike Williams (Killing Eve), and is a Character 7 production, with Johanna Devereaux executive producing for Disney+.