Gemma Arterton, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Niamh Algar Join Cast of Disney+ U.K. Series “Culprits”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gemma Arterton (The King’s Man), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Cruella) and Niamh Algar (Raised By Wolves) have joined the main cast of the upcoming U.K. original series Culprits, which has now started shooting for Disney+.

Culprits comes from British banner Character 7 and was announced last year as one of the first UK original series on Disney+ commissioned under the international Star brand.

The eight-part series follows the aftermath of a heist, when the crew have gone their separate ways but are being targeted one-by-one by a killer.

Also set to star alongside Arterton, Howell-Baptiste and Algar and the already announced lead Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Candyman) are:
Kamel El Basha (The Insult)
Newcomer Tara Abboud
Kevin Vidal (Working Moms)
Ned Dennehy (Good Omens)
Eddie Izzard (Six Minutes to Midnight)

The series comes from acclaimed executive producer Stephen Garrett (The Undoing) and filmmaker J Blakeson (The Disappearance of Alice Creed).

Directors for the series include Blakeson and Claire Oakley (Make Up) who will be directing five and three episodes, respectively.

) who will be directing five and three episodes, respectively. Culprits is executive produced by Garrett, created by Blakeson and produced by Morenike Williams (Killing Eve), and is a Character 7 production, with Johanna Devereaux executive producing for Disney+.