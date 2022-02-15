LEGO Introduces Buzz Lightyear BrickHeadz Figure

LEGO fans can head to infinity and beyond with this new Buzz Lightyear Brickheadz figure, based on the iconic character from the Toy Story films.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Celebrate an out-of-this-world character with this LEGO BrickHeadz style buildable figure of Disney and Pixar’s Buzz Lightyear (40552). It’s a super gift idea for kids and fans aged 10 and up, who will love authentic details such as the extended wings and printed tile command board. With a baseplate for display, this colorful little construction toy will make an eye-catching addition to any Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story fan’s collection.

fan’s collection. Iconic Disney and Pixar Toy Story characters – A buildable LEGO BrickHeadz figure of Disney and Pixar’s Buzz Lightyear (40552) with a printed tile command board and extended wings

Colorful display piece – This 114-piece LEGO Disney and Pixar building toy for kids aged 10 and up comes with step-by-step building instructions and includes a baseplate for display

Gift idea – This buildable LEGO figure measures over 3 in. (8 cm) high, 3.5 in. (9 cm) wide and 1.5 in. (4 cm) deep. Give it to a Toy Story or LEGO fan as a surprise treat or fun birthday gift

or LEGO fan as a surprise treat or fun birthday gift A set featuring both Woody and Bo Peep (as she appears in Toy Story 4 ) are also available for 19.99

are also available for 19.99 You can order your very own Buzz Lightyear BrickHeadz figure below.

Buzz Lightyear 40552 | BrickHeadz | Buy online at the Official LEGO® Shop US