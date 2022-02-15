Cedar Fair Rejects Sea World’s Multi-Billion Dollar Proposal

Earlier this month, amusement park aficionados were excited (or disappointed) when SeaWorld put in an offer to purchase Cedar Fair which has reportedly been rejected.
What’s Happening:
- Earlier this month, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. put in an offer to buy amusement park company Cedar Fair for 3.4 billion, but according to a release from SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. today, that transaction has been rejected.
- The original bid of 3.4 billion for Cedar Fair and their existing properties, which include the landmark Cedar Point in Ohio and the iconic Knott’s Berry Farm in California was put in and examined by analysts on both sides, but was ultimately rejected based on the statement.
- It also appears that there will be no counter offer or any other recourse to complete the transaction at this time.
- SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. owns and operates:
- SeaWorld Orlando
- SeaWorld San Diego
- SeaWorld San Antonio
- Discovery Cove (Orlando)
- Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
- Busch Gardens Williamsburg
- Sesame Place Philadelphia
- Sesame Place San Diego
- Aquatica Orlando
- Aquatica San Antonio
- Adventure Island (Tampa Bay)
- Water Country USA (Williamsburg)
- Had the transaction gone through, then SeaWorld Entertainment would have acquired these properties:
- California’s Great America (Santa Clara, CA)
- Canada’s Wonderland (Vaughan, ON)
- Carowinds (North and South Carolina)
- Cedar Point (Sandusky, OH)
- Cedar Point Shores (Sandusky, OH)
- Dorney Park (Philadelphia, PA)
- Kings Dominion & Soak City (Doswell, VA)
- Kings Island (Cincinnati, OH)
- Knott’s Berry Farm (Buena Park, CA)
- Knott’s Soak City (Buena Park, CA)
- Michigan’s Adventure (Muskegon, MI)
- Valleyfair (Minneapolis, MN)
- Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun (Kansas City, MO)
- Schlitterbahn Water Park & Resort (New Braunfels, TX)
- Schlitterbahn Water Park (Galveston, TX)