Disney CEO Bob Chapek Sets Up New Executive Position to Explore the Possibilities of the Metaverse

The word “metaverse” describes a fully realized digital world that exists beyond the one in which we live. Companies all across the globe have been talking up the possibilities of a future metaverse for some time now, so naturally, Disney is getting in on the act. Disney CEO Bob Chapek sent out a letter to employees today to talk about Disney’s plans for the metaverse, including the creation of a new executive role: Senior Vice President, Next Generation Storytelling and Consumer Experiences.

What’s Happening: