Disney CEO Bob Chapek Sets Up New Executive Position to Explore the Possibilities of the Metaverse

The word “metaverse” describes a fully realized digital world that exists beyond the one in which we live. Companies all across the globe have been talking up the possibilities of a future metaverse for some time now, so naturally, Disney is getting in on the act. Disney CEO Bob Chapek sent out a letter to employees today to talk about Disney’s plans for the metaverse, including the creation of a new executive role: Senior Vice President, Next Generation Storytelling and Consumer Experiences.
What’s Happening:
- Disney CEO Bob Chapek has appointed Mike White, who currently leads Consumer Experiences and Platforms in the Media and Entertainment Distribution group, to take on a new role: Senior Vice President, Next Generation Storytelling and Consumer Experiences.
- Reflecting the importance of connecting the physical and digital worlds to this work, Mike will report to both Kareem Daniel and Josh D’Amaro.
- Mike will establish our overall vision and strategy for the consumer journey through these new story worlds. As part of this, Mike will quickly assemble a structure and put in place processes to prioritize and allocate resources, explore partnerships, and facilitate knowledge sharing.
- Mike will also lead a task force that will include senior leaders from key disciplines across the company, including technology, strategy, and of course, storytelling.
- Chapek believes that the metaverse is “the next great storytelling frontier and the perfect place to pursue our strategic pillars of Storytelling Excellence, Innovation, and Audience Focus.” He adds that “teams across the company are exploring this new canvas, and I have been blown away by what I’ve seen.”