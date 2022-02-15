“Star Wars: The Old Republic” Celebrates 10 Years with the “Legacy of Sith” Expansion and New Trailer

by | Feb 15, 2022 2:55 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Star Wars: The Old Republic celebrates 10 years of the game with the Legacy of the Sith expansion and a stunning new trailer!

What’s Happening:

  • Like a parent who can’t believe how much their child has grown, even Charles Boyd, creative director of the MMPORG seems surprised that Star Wars: The Old Republic is turning 10. Boyd has been with developer BioWare for 15 years and worked on the game throughout its lifespan.
  • BioWare and Lucasfilm Games are celebrating, and to mark the milestone, a new expansion dubbed Legacy of the Sith arrives today, and with it a stunning trailer that’s more like a short animated film.
  • The trailer finds Jedi Master Orr and his Padawan, Sa’har, discovering a mysterious machine, before Darth Malgus quickly confronts the duo. The events depicted have a direct impact on the story in Legacy of the Sith.
  • At the heart of the cinematic trailer is Sa’har, who takes hold of a holocron and flashes back to the moment her master chose her for training and left her brother behind. It’s something that clearly haunts her, and conflict arises when she learns there may be more to the story. There’s also the question of the device that housed the holocron. While it appears to be destroyed, its role in the tale is far from over.

What They’re Saying:

  • Charles Boyd – Creative director of Star Wars: The Old Republic:
    • “It’s incredible, I’ll compare it to TV sometimes. How many TV shows get to have 10 seasons? That’s very rare and special.”
    • “Now we’re at our 10th anniversary as a live project, and we saw that as a really cool opportunity to pay homage,”
    • “To see what these kinds of storytelling pieces would be like nowadays, see what we could do to celebrate that anniversary and engage people with The Old Republic again, and show them what we’re still up to and why we’re so proud of it.”
    • “In the story of the game up to this point, Darth Malgus has returned to center stage in the last few years. He’s been revealed to have a separate plan of his own, independently from the rest of the Sith Empire. Certainly at odds with the Jedi, as he’s always been,”
    • “He’s kind of in pursuit of that plan. The players have been slowly unraveling that mystery in learning what it is he’s up to, and this trailer shows a big part of that, a big element in it, and sets up where it’s going to go in the future. Not just in the expansion itself, but beyond that, in the updates to come.”
    • “We wanted to not only tell some of the backstory of the game, but also show what kind of game it is. It’s a game about characters,”
    • “It’s a game about making moral decisions and facing difficult odds.”

 
 
