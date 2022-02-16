Comic Review – “Iron Fist #1” is a Fresh Start for a Character Who Could Use a Good Shakeup

by | Feb 16, 2022 2:50 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Iron Fist is a very interesting character with a whole lot of lore behind him and a long history in Marvel Comics. For one reason or another though, the character has never quite launched to that top tier of popularity like so many others. That might change now though as he enters a brand new chapter with a new character taking up the mantle.

“Iron Fist #1” is the start of a new era for the Iron Fist and the legacy of K’un-Lun. There have been some drastic changes in recent years for Danny Rand and some of his friends and now it’s time for a new person to become the immortal Iron Fist.

Danny Rand is no longer the Iron Fist. He gave up his powers in order to save the world, you know, as heroes do. That’s not going to stop him from using his extensive knowledge of kung fu and unique skillset from protecting innocent people though.

After all his years as a superhero and everything he’s been through with the likes of the Avengers and pretty much every major hero you can think of, nothing can really surprise him any more. Unless of course, he comes face to face with the new Iron Fist.

Lin Lie has a complicated family history, as most heroes in the Marvel Universe do. Due to the recent “Death of Doctor Strange,” a demon was set free, setting him down a path that led to him becoming the immortal Iron Fist. This is a destiny he never thought he would see but it’s one he can’t ignore.

One of the best things about this new issue is the completely new role for Danny Rand. For one reason or another, the character always seemed to get lost in the shuffle in those big crossover events and never really emerged as a star. This new role could make him more relatable and more fun, which could lead to a huge spike in popularity amongst Marvel fans.

The first issue also provides a very interesting backstory for this new character, Lin Lie. We get a lot of context very quickly here, but we’re still going to need a lot more to fully understand his story. Some very good groundwork was laid out here and we could be looking at a very exciting character for the suture.

This story however, could also easily get too weird. We’re already dealing with the chi of a dragon that gives a martial artist a special glowing fist and all of the superhuman abilities that come with it. Now, we’re also throwing in a demon, a shattered magical sword and who knows what else. A couple of wrong turns could lead to this story become far too complex and difficult to follow.

However, with this interesting and relatable new character at its center, if the story can stay at least somewhat grounded, it could be very interesting. Sure, there are going to be some mystical elements to the story but if the path doesn’t get too far into the weeds of dragons and demons, this could be the Iron Fist story that takes the character to that top tier. Even if it is a new Iron Fist.

You can check out “Iron Fist #1” now. For more on this week’s comics, check out today’s episode of Marvel Time:

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed