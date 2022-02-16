Hulu Acquires Rights to Adrian McKinty’s “The Island” For Limited Series

Hulu has acquired the rights to develop Adrian McKinty’s upcoming novel, The Island, as a limited series, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

McKinty will serve as executive producer alongside Shane Salerno and The Story Factory.

The Island is described as an intense thriller that tells the story of a family trip that turns into a living nightmare. After a tragic accident, a young wife with her new husband and his two children find themselves being hunted by locals in harsh bushland. Her husband doesn’t really believe in her, the kids don’t trust her and the locals want to kill her. But Heather has been underestimated most of her life and she knows that she is capable of bringing this family together, becoming the mother her children need, even if it means doing terrible things to keep them all alive.

According to reports, Hulu believes the lead female role of the mother will attract a major star.

This is the second deal scored by McKinty, with his previous novel, The Chain , being acquired by Universal and Working Title for $1.5 million with Edgar Wright attached to direct.

Though no specifics were mentioned, it was also reported that the deal to bring The Island to Hulu will exceed the amount from the Universal deal.

Unlike the Universal deal, no director has been named to bring The Island to life as a limited series on Hulu, nor has any cast been mentioned.