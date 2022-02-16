Marvel Visionary Roy Thomas Kicks Off A New Era of X-Men Legends

Marvel visionary Roy Thomas is returning to kick off a new era of X-Men legends, teaming up with artist Dave Wachter for a new tale set during his historic run on X-MEN in May’s X-MEN Legends #1

What’s Happening:

X-MEN Legends, the series where X-Men’s most celebrated creators return with new, in-continuity stories set during their classic runs, is back this May with an all-new #1!

the series where X-Men’s most celebrated creators return with new, in-continuity stories set during their classic runs, is back this May with an all-new #1! Coming on board to launch this extraordinary new era of the series will be industry pioneer Roy Thomas. The writer behind some of the X-Men’s most memorable Silver Age adventures will pen a new story set after his final issue and before Giant Size X-Men . Teaming up with artist Dave Wachter, Thomas will revisit the early publication days of one his greatest co-creations–Wolverine!

. Teaming up with artist Dave Wachter, Thomas will revisit the early publication days of one his greatest co-creations–Wolverine! Having redefined the merry mutants in two seminal runs on the book, Roy Thomas, at long last, returns to the saga of the X-Men! For the first time, readers will get new insight into Wolverine's government missions before his recruitment by Professor X (including unrevealed details on his battle with the green goliath in the iconic HULK #181-#182 ). This untold episode will also star Beast and a host of missing mutants, and reveal the secret behind Wolverine's costume!

). This untold episode will also star Beast and a host of missing mutants, and reveal the secret behind Wolverine's costume! Face front, True Believers! Get ready for an all-new volume of X-MEN LEGENDS with legendary creators and stories covering the length and breadth of X-Men history from the early eras to fan-favorite latter day sagas.

What They’re Saying: