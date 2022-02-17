“Brain Games: On the Road” Returns to National Geographic With 4 New Episodes February 25

by | Feb 17, 2022 2:29 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

This February, National Geographic is breaking out of the studio and taking a fan-favorite series on the road with Brain Games: On the Road. The Magical Elves-produced series premieres February 25 at 8/7c on National Geographic, with four episodes per night over five consecutive Fridays. Hosted by comedian Chuck Nice, the all-new iteration of the network’s Emmy-nominated and critically acclaimed series will pit teams of everyday Americans against each other as they take on friends and family in an epic battle of the brains.

  • In each of the twenty episodes, Nice brings the studio and the games right to the players for the ultimate IQ showdown.
  • From families and co-workers to friends and friendly rivals, teams will go head-to-head in a competition filled with mind-bending puzzles and brain teasers.
  • Competitors will push their minds to the max with fun games that test their memory, color perception, spatial reasoning, ability to process change and more, culminating in a final brain-busting challenge.
  • Each game is designed for at-home playalong and guaranteed to increase intelligence, so viewers can put their own mental merit to the test. The winning team takes home the coveted “Brain Games” trophy and, of course, hard-earned bragging rights.
  • Brain Games: On the Road is produced by Magical Elves for National Geographic.
  • For Magical Elves, executive producers are Casey Kriley, Jo Sharon, James Rowley and Lisa Pegnato.
  • For National Geographic, Lauren Thompson is executive producer, Matt Renner is vice president, Production, and Alan Eyres is senior vice president, Production and Development.

Episode schedule:

  • Friday, February 25:
    • RAISE GOSPEL VS THE ACCIDENTALS QUARTET (Feb 25 at 8/7c)
    • PFTP VS THE AWESOME SAUCERS (Feb 25 at 8:30/7:30c)
    • THE GILLS VS TRIBE MILLIGAN (Feb 25 at 9/8c)
    • THE FAKS VS TEAM UNITED (Feb 25 at 9:30/8:30c)
  • Friday, March 4:
    • HUNGRY HIPPOCAMPUS VS THE HOT WHEELS (March 4 at 8/7c)
    • TASTE BUDZ VS EAST COAST SWAG (March 4 at 8:30/7:30c)
    • TEAM KODAK VS BLAST FROM THE PAST (March 4 at 9/8c)
    • TEAM ELEPHANTS VS DAD AND HIS GIRLS (March 4 at 9:30/8:30c)
  • Friday, March 11:
    • VOLT SQUAD VS COMMUNITY CARESCAPES (March 11 at 8/7c)
    • TEAM APEX VS TEAM SERIOUS NAME (March 11 at 8:30/7:30c)
    • TEAM TITANS VS THE WOLFPACK (March 11 at 9/8c)
    • WEST COASTERS VS SETTLERS OF CALIFORNIA (March 11 at 9:30/8:30c)
  • Friday, March 18:
    • MTGA VS THE SHERLOCK HOMIES (March 18 at 8/7c)
    • TEAM SNYDER VS TEAM WIMBERLY (March 18 at 8:30/7:30c)
    • ANIBRAINIACS VS SAN DIEGO ROLLER DERBY (March 18 at 9/8c) 
    • TEAM PANACEA VS TEAM HDEZ (March 18 at 9:30/8:30c)
  • Friday, March 25:
    • ESCAPE ARTISTS VS RED STICK RENEGADES (March 25 at 8/7c)
    • TEAM WOO WOO VS BRAINY BUNCH (March 25 at 8:30/7:30c)
    • FAB 4 VS BOMB SCHELLS (March 25 at 9/8c)
    • CAN’T DNEYE US VS SDBNA (March 25 at 9:30/8:30c) 
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed