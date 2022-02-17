“Brain Games: On the Road” Returns to National Geographic With 4 New Episodes February 25

This February, National Geographic is breaking out of the studio and taking a fan-favorite series on the road with Brain Games: On the Road. The Magical Elves-produced series premieres February 25 at 8/7c on National Geographic, with four episodes per night over five consecutive Fridays. Hosted by comedian Chuck Nice, the all-new iteration of the network’s Emmy-nominated and critically acclaimed series will pit teams of everyday Americans against each other as they take on friends and family in an epic battle of the brains.

In each of the twenty episodes, Nice brings the studio and the games right to the players for the ultimate IQ showdown.

From families and co-workers to friends and friendly rivals, teams will go head-to-head in a competition filled with mind-bending puzzles and brain teasers.

Competitors will push their minds to the max with fun games that test their memory, color perception, spatial reasoning, ability to process change and more, culminating in a final brain-busting challenge.

Each game is designed for at-home playalong and guaranteed to increase intelligence, so viewers can put their own mental merit to the test. The winning team takes home the coveted “Brain Games” trophy and, of course, hard-earned bragging rights.

Brain Games: On the Road is produced by Magical Elves for National Geographic.

For Magical Elves, executive producers are Casey Kriley, Jo Sharon, James Rowley and Lisa Pegnato.

For National Geographic, Lauren Thompson is executive producer, Matt Renner is vice president, Production, and Alan Eyres is senior vice president, Production and Development.

Episode schedule: