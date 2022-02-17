Disney Vacation Club Members Can Add on Their Membership at Enhanced Grand Floridian Villas Beginning March 3rd

by | Feb 17, 2022 4:51 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Last September, Disney Vacation Club announced the expansion and enhancement to existing villas at The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, due to debut this summer. Beginning March 3rd, DVC Members will be able to add on their membership at the enhanced villas.

What’s Happening:

  • Beginning exclusively for Members on March 3rd, you can add on to your Membership at the newly expanded and enhanced The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa — and experience the newest way to stay magical year after year.
  • The expansion will add approximately 200 proposed resort studios, a Disney Vacation Club room type unique to The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. Existing villas including deluxe studios, one- and two-bedroom villas, and three-bedroom grand villas will be enhanced.
  • Choose from a broader range of accommodations, from proposed new Resort Studios to enhanced Deluxe Studios and Villas that sleep up to 12, all projected to open by Summer 2022.
  • The proposed new Resort Studios will feature two queen-size beds and a day bed with room for up to five guests.

  • The enhanced Deluxe Studios at the resort can also accommodate up to five guests and will feature a queen-size bed, a pull-down queen-size bed that tucks away seamlessly into the wall, and a charming pull-down bunk-size bed – perfect for the little ones.
  • For an even grander stay, families staying in spacious one- or two-bedroom Villas will enjoy the comforts of home, as these accommodations offer full kitchens and large living areas as well as added conveniences – like modern appliances, a farmhouse sink, and a washer and dryer. Living areas will feature a new pull-down queen-size bed along with a pull-down bunk-size bed that folds away to be hidden beneath the media center.
  • More information on the enhancements to The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa can be found in our post from September.
  • Disney Vacation Club is also hosting sweepstakes for a chance to win a stay at The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa and enjoy Victorian charm and splendor in the heart of the magic!
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
