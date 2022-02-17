Disney Vacation Club Members Can Add on Their Membership at Enhanced Grand Floridian Villas Beginning March 3rd

Last September, Disney Vacation Club announced the expansion and enhancement to existing villas at The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, due to debut this summer. Beginning March 3rd, DVC Members will be able to add on their membership at the enhanced villas.

What’s Happening:

Beginning exclusively for Members on March 3rd, you can add on to your Membership at the newly expanded and enhanced The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa — and experience the newest way to stay magical year after year.

The expansion will add approximately 200 proposed resort studios, a Disney Vacation Club room type unique to The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. Existing villas including deluxe studios, one- and two-bedroom villas, and three-bedroom grand villas will be enhanced.

Choose from a broader range of accommodations, from proposed new Resort Studios to enhanced Deluxe Studios and Villas that sleep up to 12, all projected to open by Summer 2022.

The proposed new Resort Studios will feature two queen-size beds and a day bed with room for up to five guests.

The enhanced Deluxe Studios at the resort can also accommodate up to five guests and will feature a queen-size bed, a pull-down queen-size bed that tucks away seamlessly into the wall, and a charming pull-down bunk-size bed – perfect for the little ones.

For an even grander stay, families staying in spacious one- or two-bedroom Villas will enjoy the comforts of home, as these accommodations offer full kitchens and large living areas as well as added conveniences – like modern appliances, a farmhouse sink, and a washer and dryer. Living areas will feature a new pull-down queen-size bed along with a pull-down bunk-size bed that folds away to be hidden beneath the media center.

More information on the enhancements to The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa can be found in our post from September

Disney Vacation Club is also hosting sweepstakes