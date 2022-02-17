“Moon Knight” Directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead Set to Direct “Loki” Season 2

It looks like Marvel has found their directors for the upcoming second season of Loki on Disney+. Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have been brought on to co-direct a majority of the episodes, according to Deadline.
- Benson and Moorhead will be joining a team that includes Tom Hiddleston and Michael Waldron as executive producers, while Eric Martin will write all six episodes.
- Hiddleston of course also returns to reprise his role as the titular prince of Asgard.
- Benson and Moorhead will be coming fresh off of directing multiple episodes of Marvel’s Moon Knight, which debuts on Disney+ on March 30th.
- Deadline reports that the shoot for those episodes went to smoothly that Marvel immediately began looking for other projects for Benson and Moorhead to work on and Loki season two jumped to the top of the list.
- Some of the directing duo’s previous work includes The Twilight Zone and Netflix’s Archive 81.
- Plot details for the second season of Loki remain under wrap for now, but based on the end of the first season, it seems safe to assume the series will pick up right where it left off.
- The second season of Loki was announced during a post-credit scene of the season one finale.
- Waldron wrote the first season of Loki while Kate Herron directed all six episodes.