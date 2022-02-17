Immerse Yourself into the Star Wars Universe with the New Visual Guide “Star Wars: Timelines”, Coming This November

Soon you can immerse yourself in the galaxy like never before, with an indispensable companion that chronologically maps key events, characters, and developments that shape the Star Wars story. A new visual guide will chart in-galaxy events from the time before the High Republic to the fall of the First Order.

What’s Happening:

, the new book by Kristin Baver, Jason Fry, Cole Horton, Amy Richau, Clayton Sandell arrives from DK this November. The all-new guide breaks down the in-universe history of Star Wars for a stunning visual guide that spans from the time before the High Republic to the fall of the First Order, encompassing the Skywalker saga films, live-action series and animation, books and comics, games and more.

is a treasure trove of information that will track crucial conflicts across the years that affect the galaxy in profound ways. Follow the Skywalker lightsaber as it passes through the generations and witness the evolution of the iconic TIE fighter across different eras. Trace the movement of the Death Star plans over the years and uncover multiple branching timelines that break down important battles with this invaluable tool for fans who love to be immersed in the events of the galaxy while gaining a better understanding of how various moments interconnect and collide.

Pre-order Star Wars: Timelines now before it arrives in November 2022.

What They’re Saying: