Disney Cruise Line Extends Final Payment Dates for Select Disney Magic and Disney Wonder Sailings

For select Disney Magic and Disney Wonder sailings, Disney Cruise Line is extending final payment until 30 days prior to sailing for Guests booked in unrestricted stateroom categories.

In addition, they are further relaxing their cruise cancellation fee schedule for these select Disney Magic and Disney Wonder sailings mentioned below that start or end in a non-U.S. port.

Round trip sailings from U.S. ports will continue to be subject to the current 60-day schedule.

Impacted 2022 sailings where the final payment deadline is reduced to 30 days from sailing include:

Disney Magic:

5/8 – 13-Night Eastbound Transatlantic from Miami to Barcelona

5/21 – 7-Night Mediterranean roundtrip from Barcelona

5/28 – 7-Night Mediterranean roundtrip from Barcelona

Disney Wonder:

4/21 – 5-Night Pacific Coast from San Diego ending in Vancouver

4/26 – 10-Night Hawaii from Vancouver ending in Honolulu

5/6 – 10-Night Hawaii from Honolulu ending in Vancouver

5/16 – 7-Night Alaska roundtrip from Vancouver

5/23 – 7-Night Alaska roundtrip from Vancouver

5/30 – 7-Night Alaska roundtrip from Vancouver

Adjusted Cancellation Policy: