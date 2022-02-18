Cast of “Disney Princess – The Concert” Set to Appear at Downtown Disney on Monday, February 28th

Pandora Jewelry will be hosting a special meet & greet with the cast of Disney Princess – The Concert at the Downtown Disney District on Monday, February 28th from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
What’s Happening:
- The cast will be signing a limited edition poster keepsake. Be sure to explore Pandora’s new Disney Princess Collection in-store and enter for a chance to win the ultimate princess-inspired Look ($675 value). See store for more details.
- The meet & greet line will begin forming at 9am in front of the Downtown Disney LIVE stage on a first come, first serve basis.
- More information on the event, including COVID protocols, can be viewed here.
Cast members appearing at Downtown Disney include:
- Susan Egan – Broadway’s original, ‘Belle’ in Beauty and the Beast
- Arielle Jacobs – Broadway’s original, ‘Jasmine’ in Aladdin
- Sydnee Winters – Broadway’s ‘Nala’ in The Lion King
- Anneliese Van Der Pol – 'Chelsea Daniels' in That’s So Raven and Raven's Home; Broadway's 'Belle' in Beauty and the Beast
About Disney Princess – The Concert:
- During Disney Princess – The Concert the acclaimed cast will perform more than 30 favorite Disney Princess and Frozen songs, including classics like “Part of Your World,” “Let It Go,” “A Whole New World,” “Colors of the Wind,” and “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes.” The performers will share exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen. Larger than life animations and visuals accompanying the music will immerse the audience in pure Disney magic.