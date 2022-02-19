“Marvel Super Heroes: The Ultimate Pop-Up Book” Coming in November, Available for Pre-Order

From Spider-Man to the Avengers to the Fantastic Four, Marvel's mightiest heroes will assemble in the ultimate pop-up book from renowned paper engineer Matthew Reinhart later this year.

Reinhart, a New York Times best-selling paper engineer, is set to deliver the stunning Marvel Super Heroes: The Ultimate Pop-Up Book on November 15, 2022.

on November 15, 2022. Watch Spider-Man swing over rooftops, pull tabs to transform Tony Stark into Iron Man and Bruce Banner into the Incredible Hulk, watch the X-Men take down a giant Sentinel, and much, much more.

Featuring contemporary comics art and remarkable three-dimensional paper engineering on every page, this oversized pop-up book will delight Marvel fans of all ages.

What they’re saying: