Aaron Pierre Joins Cast of Marvel’s “Blade”

The cast of Marvel’s Blade continues to grow. Aaron Pierre is the latest name added to the film’s cast, according to Deadline.

Pierre is set to star in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film opposite Mahershala Ali.

However, the exact role Pierre will be playing is unknown at this time.

Deadline reports that Marvel took their time meeting with “dozens of up-and-coming actors” for this role, with Pierre becoming the favorite in recent weeks.

Pirre’s previous credits include the Superman spinoff series Krypton , so he is no stranger to the superhero realm.

Some of his other credits include M. Night Shyamalan's Old and Deadline reports he is also set to voice Mufasa in Disney's prequel to The Lion King.

Pierre also joins Delroy Lindo, who was revealed to be joining the cast back in November.

Marvel has not yet commented on the casting.

About Blade: