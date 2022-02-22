Aaron Pierre Joins Cast of Marvel’s “Blade”

The cast of Marvel’s Blade continues to grow. Aaron Pierre is the latest name added to the film’s cast, according to Deadline.
- Pierre is set to star in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film opposite Mahershala Ali.
- However, the exact role Pierre will be playing is unknown at this time.
- Deadline reports that Marvel took their time meeting with “dozens of up-and-coming actors” for this role, with Pierre becoming the favorite in recent weeks.
- Pirre’s previous credits include the Superman spinoff series Krypton, so he is no stranger to the superhero realm.
- Some of his other credits include M. Night Shyamalan’s Old and Deadline reports he is also set to voice Mufasa in Disney’s prequel to The Lion King.
- Pierre also joins Delroy Lindo, who was revealed to be joining the cast back in November.
- Marvel has not yet commented on the casting.
About Blade:
- Created as a supporting character by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan, Blade first appeared in Tomb of Dracula No. 10 in 1973, becoming a cult favorite. He is a human-vampire hybrid thanks to his mother being bitten and killed by a blood-sucker during childbirth. On top of comic aficionados, Blade has built up a generation of fans who grew up watching the Blade trilogy that starred Wesley Snipes from 1998-2004.