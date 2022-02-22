Marvel Shares Trailer for “Ghost Rider #1” Before the New Comic Series Kicks Off Tomorrow

Johnny Blaze rides into the next era of “Ghost Rider” in a new ongoing comic series by Benjamin Percy and Cory Smith. Marvel shared a trailer for the upcoming series.
- Known for his thrilling work on titles such as “Wolverine” and “X-Force,” Percy will put his own devilish spin on the Ghost Rider mythos, evoking all the frightening elements of Ghost Rider’s most classic stories while driving the Spirit of Vengeance towards a new age.
- And Cory Smith, known for his brutally beautiful artwork on titles such as “Conan the Barbarian,” is eager to bring the scorching action and hellish horror that only Ghost Rider can deliver! Together, this team of creators are hellbound to make this Ghost Rider’s most explosive era yet!
- Johnny Blaze has the perfect life: a wife and two kids, a job at an auto repair shop and a small-town community that supports him. But Johnny isn’t doing well. He has nightmares of monsters when he sleeps. And he sees bloody visions when he’s awake. This life is beginning to feel like a prison. And there’s a spirit in him that’s begging to break out!
- Check out the trailer for the new comic below:
- Start your engines and be there when “Ghost Rider #1” hits stands tomorrow (February 23rd, 2022)
- Be sure to check out Marvel Time tomorrow on our YouTube channel for a breakdown of “Ghost Rider #1” and some of the other new Marvel Comics.