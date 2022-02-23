Pre-Orders Now Open for Disney Sorcerer’s Arena: Epic Alliances Tabletop Game

by | Feb 23, 2022 3:58 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

A new version of the mobile game Disney Sorcerer’s Arena is coming soon to fans, this time as a tabletop game! The OP has opened pre-order for the player-versus-play adventure that features characters from Disney movies and TV shows.

What’s Happening: 

  • Fans of Disney Sorcerer’s Arena will soon have a new way to enjoy the adventures of the mobile game as a tabletop version is set to debut this Summer!
  • This morning, The OP tweeted a picture of the game box for the upcoming Disney Sorcerer's Arena: Epic Alliances which features the Sorcerer’s Arena logo and imagery of characters including Aladdin, Ariel, Maleficent, Gaston and more.

  • The tabletop version will incorporate all the excitement of the player-versus-player battles from the mobile game to a new format that doesn’t require a phone!
  • Disney Sorcerer’s Arena: Epic Alliances will be for 2 or 4 players, ages 13+. The game sells for $49.99 and pre-orders are available now from The Op’s online shop.
  • Links to the game can be found below.  
Disney Sorcerer’s Arena: Epic Alliances Core Set – $49.99

Disney Sorcerer’s Arena: Epic Alliances Characters:

  • Fans can choose from eight iconic Disney and Pixar characters, each with unique abilities, to create powerful teams and newly imagined alliances.
  • The core set will feature:
    • Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey
    • Gaston
    • Maleficent
    • Aladdin
    • Ariel
    • Dr. Facilier
    • Demona
    • Sulley
  • Epic Alliances is designed with a “learn as you go” game system that suits all skill levels before more advanced concepts come into play.
Game Play:

  • Turn by turn, players will use exclusive character cards to move their characters around the Arena, enact Status Effects, and overpower their foes until whoever has the most victory points at the end of the round wins!
  • With special abilities specific to each character, actions can be strategized for the most points, making outcomes unpredictable and replayability endless.
  • Play against one opponent in a PvP challenge or pair up in teams of two for a cooperative duel.
  • Steep yourself in nostalgia as you stand by your favorites or explore different combinations to learn the full potential of each character.
 
 
