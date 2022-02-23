shopDisney Offering Free Shipping on Any Size Order Today Only

Guess what? It’s Free Shipping day on shopDisney and guests can once again take advantage of this shipping discount no matter how much they spend.

Are you due for a magical Disney merchandise refresh? shopDisney is the best destination for incredible gifts and collectibles and for a limited time, you don’t have to pay for shipping!

Today only, guests can use the code “ FREESHIP ” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart.

” at checkout to make shipping absolutely free, regardless of the total value of their cart. shopDisney usually requires a cart total of $75 to get free shipping, making this a great opportunity to place a smaller order.

Whether preparing for your next vacation, shopping for the perfect gift, or just treating yourself to something fun, there’s no shortage of charming accessories on shopDisney that will brighten anyone’s day.

Get a jump start on your Flower & Garden Festival looks with this bright, beautiful Orange Bird t-shirt.

Orange Bird T-Shirt for Adults

Stitch Crashes Disney series 10 (Pocahontas) debuts on February 25th, but in the meantime you can score series 9 (The Jungle Book) which is now back in stock!

Stitch Crashes Disney Plush – The Jungle Book – Limited Release

The Winnie the Pooh Home Collection has taken up residence on shopDisney and offers some cute, kid friendly decor and crafty essentials for your personal space.

Winnie the Pooh Figural Light

We simply cannot get enough of Grogu and his protector the Mandalorian who we last saw in The Book of Boba Fett.

Grogu Baseball Cap for Youth – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

The Disney Castle Collection is now complete with the final release themed to Beauty and the Beast. Bring home this gorgeous 1000 piece jigsaw puzzle that you can assemble as you listen to the “tale as old as time.”

Belle Castle Puzzle by Ravensburger – Beauty and the Beast – Disney Castle Collection – Limited Release

shopDisney has just delivered your newest vacation accessory must-have with this gorgeous Minnie Mouse Ear Headband. As a special nod to vacation lovers around the globe, these stylish ears are themed to the Disney Cruise Line.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Ear Headband with Sequined Bow for Adults – Disney Cruise Line

Finally, the long awaited return of Kermit and Miss Piggy nuiMOs here as the loveable pals are once again available on shopDisney. Sure, it’s not easy being green, but it sure is loads of fun!

Kermit Disney nuiMOs Plush – The Muppets

Whatever you’re looking to add to your collection, don’t miss out on the Free Shipping offer

