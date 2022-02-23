New “30 for 30” Documentary “Shark” to Focus on Golfing Legend Greg Norman

ESPN will debut the next installment in the Peabody and Emmy award-winning 30 for 30 series, Shark, on April 5. Directed by Jason Hehir and Thomas Odelfelt, the documentary examines the legendary career of professional golfer Greg Norman, and how it was shaped by one stunning day at the Masters Tournament in 1996.

Shark will premiere April 5 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. The film will be made available on ESPN+ immediately after its premiere, along with the rest of the 30 for 30 library.

Greg Norman played the game of golf only one way: aggressively. And he did it without regret. It led him to two titles at the Open Championship, and one of the most famous careers in the sport's history.

And yet his boldness and his uncompromising approach to every round he played also cost him in some historic moments, the most shocking of which unfolded at the 1996 Masters, when Norman gave up a six-shot lead in the competition’s final round.

A quarter century after that infamous collapse, Norman headed back to Augusta, at long last ready to relive the worst day of his golfing career.

It’s a moment in sports history that will never be forgotten, but what it says about the man they call the Shark, and the course he never conquered, isn’t quite as simple as you might think.

Hehir, whose most recent project with ESPN was The Last Dance , will direct.

, will direct. The documentary is produced by ESPN Films in association with Words + Pictures.

