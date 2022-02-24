Dishes Developed by Disney Springs Chefs to “Celebrate Soulfully”

by | Feb 24, 2022 1:51 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

As Disney honors the cultures and contributions of Black cast every day while they put a focus to Celebrate Soulfully this Black History Month at Walt Disney World Resort. Recently, Disney shared stories of what inspired two Disney Springs cast members to work in culinary and learn more about the special culinary creations they’ve made for guests.

What’s Happening:

  • For chef assistant Kate Celestin, the kitchen was not a place where you just made food. It was more of a sanctuary where her family connected, mixing spices to create flavors that nourished their bodies, and most importantly, their souls.

  • Kate recognizes her life would have been very different if not for the sacrifice her Jamaican-Italian grandfather made – leaving his family in Jamaica to immigrate to the United States to work toward a better life for them. Years later, she and her family were able to join him in the United States and start anew, and she was inspired by her grandfather to become a chef.

  • As Kate continues to grow her skills in the culinary arts, her personal experiences motivate her to keep working toward accomplishing her goals. Now a chef assistant at D-Luxe Burger at Disney Springs, Kate is very proud to have created a dish that will be featured during Celebrate Soulfully, Spicy Caribbean Jerk Burger which features two pressed signature blend patties with spicy jerk aioli, pineapple mango salsa, pepper jack cheese, plantain sticks, lettuce, tomato and grilled onions.
  • Chef Kate describes the recipe as the taste of home, inspired by childhood memories. As Kate continues her culinary journey at Disney Springs, we look forward to enjoying more of her creations!

  • Growing up in Cincinnati, Ohio, Dee Swann can vividly remember watching her mom and grandma working in the kitchen – cooking her favorite dishes.
  • The kitchen became a place for her to bond with the two most important figures in her life and that’s what inspired her to embark on a culinary career that spans three decades.
  • After moving to Orlando five years ago, Dee decided that Disney Springs was the ideal place to continue her growth.

  • Experimenting with the ingredients at Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar – and taking a few pointers from her daughter – Dee reinvented the sweet potato pie she loved during her childhood and developed Ms. Dee’s Fried Sweet Potato Pie a delightful sweet potato filled pastry with spiced cinnamon sugar, maple bourbon sauce and roasted pecan crumble.
  • Dee “put a twist on tradition” with her second creation: Chicken on the Egg – buttermilk fried chicken, deviled eggs and hot honey sauce – which she describes as “modern soul food.” While being part of this celebration is an important career milestone for her, Dee continues to hone her craft to reach her dream of becoming a sous chef.

What They’re Saying:

  • Kate Celestin, Chef:
    • “I grew up in the kitchen and I watched my family creating things and coming together, creating memories in the kitchen, and I had to be a part of that.” 
  • Dee Swann, Chef:
    • “I started stepping in at the age of 10, helping them out in the kitchen,”
    • “I heard a lot of great things about Disney. I knew a couple of chefs here at Disney from the past and I said, ‘I’m going to do this.’”
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed