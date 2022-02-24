Moon Girl Will Team Up with Miles Morales and More of Your Favorite Marvel Heroes This Summer

Marvel has announced a new series featuring a team-up between two fan-favorite characters. Miles Morales and Moon Girl will join forces in a comic series this summer.
- Moon Girl is back to take the entire Marvel Universe by storm! This summer, Lunella Lafayette – aka Moon Girl – and her trusty T-rex sidekick, Devil Dinosaur will star in a series of new one-shots that will pair the super genius with some of Marvel’s biggest heroes.
- These action-packed adventures will see the fan-favorite hero on a grand tour of the Marvel Universe as she uses her intellect to save the day alongside with the Avengers, the X-Men, and more.
- With a brand-new solo series on the horizon, these one-shot issues will further cement Moon Girl’s prominence in the Marvel mythos while also providing perfect entry points for readers curious to learn more about the young hero.
- It all kicks off in June’s “Miles Morales and Moon Girl #1” by acclaimed novelist Mohale Mashigo and artist Ig Guara!
- Don’t miss Moon Girl’s biggest adventures yet when “Miles Morales and Moon Girl #1” hits stands on June 1.
- Check out the covers now and stay tuned for details about Moon Girl’s future adventures including her upcoming solo series!
- Renowned artist Peach Momoko created a variant cover for the upcoming first issue. Check it out below:
What they’re saying:
- Writer Mohale Mashigo: “Writing Moon Girl is a dream come true. Lunella is fun, quirky, smart and full of energy. I've enjoyed seeing her get out of her comfort zone and shine even brighter.”