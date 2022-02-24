Moon Girl Will Team Up with Miles Morales and More of Your Favorite Marvel Heroes This Summer

Marvel has announced a new series featuring a team-up between two fan-favorite characters. Miles Morales and Moon Girl will join forces in a comic series this summer. Moon Girl is back to take the entire Marvel Universe by storm! This summer, Lunella Lafayette – aka Moon Girl – and her trusty T-rex sidekick, Devil Dinosaur will star in a series of new one-shots that will pair the super genius with some of Marvel’s biggest heroes.

These action-packed adventures will see the fan-favorite hero on a grand tour of the Marvel Universe as she uses her intellect to save the day alongside with the Avengers, the X-Men, and more.

With a brand-new solo series on the horizon, these one-shot issues will further cement Moon Girl’s prominence in the Marvel mythos while also providing perfect entry points for readers curious to learn more about the young hero.

It all kicks off in June’s “Miles Morales and Moon Girl #1” by acclaimed novelist Mohale Mashigo and artist Ig Guara!

Don’t miss Moon Girl’s biggest adventures yet when “Miles Morales and Moon Girl #1” hits stands on June 1.

Check out the covers now and stay tuned for details about Moon Girl’s future adventures including her upcoming solo series!

Renowned artist Peach Momoko created a variant cover for the upcoming first issue. Check it out below: What they’re saying: Writer Mohale Mashigo: “Writing Moon Girl is a dream come true. Lunella is fun, quirky, smart and full of energy. I've enjoyed seeing her get out of her comfort zone and shine even brighter.” Read Related Articles Marvel and Laurence Fishburne Share "Moon Girl and…

Miles Morales Takes on the Legacy of Other Marvel…

Disney Branded Television Gives First Look at…

Marvel Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Miles Morales…