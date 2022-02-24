Marvel to Release “Protectors of Wakanda: A History and Training Manual for the Dora Milaje” This September

Protectors of Wakanda: A History and Training Manual for the Dora Milaje, an in-world history and training manual, you can learn what it takes to become a member of the cadre of strong fierce women. Written by Karama Horne (founder of The Blerd Girl), Protectors of Wakanda is available everywhere books are sold on September 13, 2022. Pre-order your copy now!

What’s Happening: