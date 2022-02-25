Author Kiersten White Discusses “Star Wars: Padawan,” Available for Pre-Order Now

Author Kiersten White discussed her upcoming novel Star Wars: Padawan in an interview with StarWars.com. We also got our first look at Charlie Bowater’s cover, which can be seen below.
- White talked a bit about her experience with Star Wars and how it has impacted her life:
- “I owe so much of who I am as a person and a storyteller to Star Wars, and I hope I brought that affection and respect to Padawan. I sometimes joke that my only controversial Star Wars opinion is that I love it all, but it’s true. I feel tremendously lucky to be a small part of this galaxy of incredibly storytelling.”
- She also discussed the book itself and how it fits into Obi-Wan’s story:
- “I wanted to make sure Padawan felt like it had always been part of Obi-Wan’s story, but that it made sense we had never heard about this particular adventure. I looked at who Obi-Wan became, then traced him backwards through the prequels and Claudia Gray’s excellent Master and Apprentice, to arrive at someone who still had a tremendous amount of growing to do, but with the foundation of who he would become. My goal with the narrative was to take him on a journey of self-discovery so he would be ready for everything we know he’ll face.”
- Finally, she talks about what it was like to tell Obi-Wan’s story and what makes this character so different from so many others:
- “Obi-Wan Kenobi cares. He cares so much. I think as much as (or more than) any other Jedi we know, Obi-Wan always puts himself second in service of the Jedi Order and, more importantly, the will of the Force. It was such a delight and honor trying to feel out who teen Obi-Wan was on his way to becoming the Jedi we all know and love.”
- Star Wars: Padawan arrives July 26 and is available for pre-order now and you can check out the full interview with White here.
About Star Wars: Padawan:
- Star Wars: Padawan follows the legendary hero when he was still very much a student, insecure about who he is and the Jedi he might become. Obi-Wan grows antsy under his master — Qui-Gon Jinn, who preaches patience and mediation — and yearns for some Jedi action. But when it looks like they’ll finally head out on a mission together, Jinn is a no-show; Obi-Wan goes off on his own instead, visiting a new world where he encounters free-spirited teens, possibly strong with the Force, who offer him a glimpse at a life that could have been. Or could still be. Yet, as Obi-Wan himself would later say, “Something is out of place.”