Berry Sweet Topper Cold Brew and Donut Combo Available at Everglazed at Disney Springs This Weekend

This Sunday (February 27th) is National Strawberry Day. While you probably weren’t exactly planning on celebrating, Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew at Disney Springs has a special offering for this weekend only.

The new Very Berry Topper includes a powdered strawberry jelly-filled donut and a chocolate covered strawberry cold brew.

The cold brew consists of Everglazed’s cold brew coffee, strawberry puree, chocolate syrup, heavy cream, and topped with a strawberry sweet cream cold foam.

If you’re a big fan of a strong coffee, this is probably not for you. It’s very sweet and if you closed your eyes and took a sip, you would probably never guess it was coffee. That being said, if you’re just looking for a sweet treat, this is absolutely delicious.

That pairs perfectly with the new strawberry jelly donut, which is very simple for an Everglazed donut. It’s surprisingly not overly sweet, making it the perfect partner for this cold brew.

Everglazed revealed this tasty new creation on their Instagram

Staying true to its name, you can get the Berry Sweet Topper with the donut on top of the cold brew. Or, if you want to avoid the potential mess, you can always get it on the side.

The Berry Sweet Topper is only available through Sunday, February 27th. You can check out the full menu for Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew at Disney Springs here