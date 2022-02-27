Pixar Debuts New “Turning Red” Featurette on Instagram

As we get nearer to the debut of Pixar Animation Studios’ latest film, Turning Red, a short new featurette has debuted on the official Pixar Instagram account and features numerous members of the cast and crew sharing more about the film as well as their favorite Pixar memories.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CaaNn2OhT2U/?utm_medium=copy_link

What’s Happening:

The featurette starts off with songwriters Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell (who wrote the music for the boy band 4*Town in the film) and voice of Mei Lee, Rosalie Chiang, sharing some of their fondest Pixar memories.

From there, we get a peek at the film and its autobiographical genesis from director Domee Shi with a little help from producer Lindsey Collins.

In Pixar's Turning Red, we are introduced to Mei Lee, a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother's dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. And if that weren't enough, whenever she gets too excited, she "poofs" into a giant red panda!

, we are introduced to Mei Lee, a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. And if that weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited, she “poofs” into a giant red panda! Sandra Oh lends her voice to Mei’s protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming. The voice cast also includes Ava Morse, Hyein Park, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Orion Lee, Wai Ching Ho, Tristan Allerick Chen, Lori Tan Chinn, Mia Tagano, Sherry Cola, Lillian Lim, James Hong, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva, Josh Levi, Sasha Roiz, Addie Chandler and Lily Sanfelippo.

GRAMMY-winning singer-songwriters Billie Eilish and FINNEAS wrote three songs for the film's fictional band, 4*Town, and Grammy, Oscar and Emmy-winning Swedish composer Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther, The Mandalorian) is composing the score.

The film is set to be directed by Academy Award winner Domee Shi (Pixar short Bao) and produced by Lindsey Collins (Finding Dory).

) and produced by Lindsey Collins ( . You can catch Turning Red when it debuts exclusively Disney+