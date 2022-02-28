Disney’s 20th Television Signs Chelsea Devantez to Overall Deal

The Problem With Jon Stewart Head Writer Chelsea Devantez has signed an overall deal with Disney’s 20th Television, according to Variety.
- Devantez is known for hosting the Celebrity Book Club podcast as well as writing Apple’s The Problem with Jon Stewart.
- Under her knew deal with 20th TV, she will write and produce her own comedy projects for the studio while supervising others.
- As a result, she will be leaving The Problem with Jon Stewart to focus on her new projects.
- Prior to her work on the Apple series, Devantez began her TV career as a member of Stewart’s writing staff on his never-released HBO show.
- Some of her other TV credits include:
- Peacock’s Girls5Eva
- ABC’s Bless This Mess
- Last year, she also sold her pilot, This Is Our Year, to 20th Television and CBS.
What they’re saying:
- 20th Television president Karey Burke: “Chelsea is a tremendous talent who brings perspective and nuance to everything she does, from her popular and hilarious ‘Celebrity Book Club’ podcast, to head writing ‘The Problem With Jon Stewart.’ Beyond our admiration for her abilities as a writer and a comic, we also love that she is a champion of underrepresented voices. We’re excited to support her vision through this new, exclusive deal and are grateful to be in business together.”
- Chelsea Devantez: “I’ve worked with 20th on several wonderful projects, but when we collaborated on a pilot based on my childhood growing up broke with a single mom in the Southwest, I knew I’d found my creative home. I can’t wait to bring them more projects that center working class women’s stories, authentic female friendship, and if all else fails, a slideshow of cheugy NFTs.”