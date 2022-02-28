Disney’s 20th Television Signs Chelsea Devantez to Overall Deal

The Problem With Jon Stewart Head Writer Chelsea Devantez has signed an overall deal with Disney’s 20th Television, according to Variety.

Devantez is known for hosting the Celebrity Book Club podcast as well as writing Apple’s The Problem with Jon Stewart .

podcast as well as writing Apple’s . Under her knew deal with 20th TV, she will write and produce her own comedy projects for the studio while supervising others.

As a result, she will be leaving The Problem with Jon Stewart to focus on her new projects.

to focus on her new projects. Prior to her work on the Apple series, Devantez began her TV career as a member of Stewart’s writing staff on his never-released HBO show.

Some of her other TV credits include: Peacock’s Girls5Eva ABC’s Bless This Mess

Last year, she also sold her pilot, This Is Our Year, to 20th Television and CBS.

What they’re saying: