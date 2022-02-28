Final Trailer for Sony’s “Morbius” Debuts Ahead of April Premiere

We’re just about a month away from the fourth scheduled theatrical debut of Sony’s Morbius. The studio shared the final trailer for their upcoming Spider-Man spinoff today.
- The new trailer features more of Jared Leto’s Michael Morbius, both in his human and vampire forms.
- We also get a look at some more of the cast, including Tyrese Gibson, Matt Smith and Michael Keaton, who will reprise his role as Adrian Toomes/ the Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming.
- Check out the full trailer below:
About Morbius:
- One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?
- Morbius will be directed by Daniel Espinosa with the screen story and screenplay coming from Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.
- Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Lucas Foster are producers with Louise Rosner, Emma Ludbrook serving as executive producers.
- Morbius has been delayed three times.After moving from March of 2021 to October of 2021, the film was then delayed until January 26th, 2022 and is now set to hit theaters on April 1st.