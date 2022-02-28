Final Trailer for Sony’s “Morbius” Debuts Ahead of April Premiere

We’re just about a month away from the fourth scheduled theatrical debut of Sony’s Morbius. The studio shared the final trailer for their upcoming Spider-Man spinoff today.

The new trailer features more of Jared Leto’s Michael Morbius, both in his human and vampire forms.

We also get a look at some more of the cast, including Tyrese Gibson, Matt Smith and Michael Keaton, who will reprise his role as Adrian Toomes/ the Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming .

. Check out the full trailer below:

About Morbius: