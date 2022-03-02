Sweet Treats at Disney’s Hollywood Studios: Indulgent Spring Flavors

by | Mar 2, 2022 7:50 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

The latest edition of Sweet Treats will have you running over to Disney’s Hollywood Studios to try out the latest and greatest indulgences. This spring, Disney chefs have whipped up some truly decadent items crafted especially for those sweet tooth extraordinaries to live out their own culinary adventures at the park.

Starting today, all across Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you’ll be able to get your hands on these delicious dishes to celebrate the fresh flavors of spring.

At Hollywood Scoops, the Orange Blossom Shake has everything you need to stay cool. This orange and cream milkshake is both beautiful and tasty, topped with whipped cream and an orange-scented donut.

If you’re interested in a treat that’s inspired by a tale as old as time, the Beauty and the Beast Rose at Catalina Eddie’s is just for you! This dark chocolate mousse with a taste of black currant and Morello cherry sits atop a chocolate shortbread cookie, whipped cookies, and cream fluff, and is gorgeously topped with gilded chocolate-covered cocoa nibs.

At Rosie’s All-American Café, the S’mores Cupcake will light up your appetite. This fudge-filled chocolate cupcake is topped with graham cracker buttercream, toasted marshmallows, and even a mini chocolate bar.

If you’re looking for a twist on a classic Mickey apple, The Trolley Car Café has got you covered. Here you’ll find the Chocolate-covered Apple, a dark chocolate and peanut butter crunch dipped Granny Smith apple with marshmallow ears.

Next up, we have the ABC Commissary. This spot brought its best for this roundup because they have not one but two delicious desserts – one minty and one tropical-tasting!

First up, we have the Mint Chocolate Chip Cheesecake. Enjoy this chocolate cheesecake topped with dark chocolate ganache and whipped mint chocolate chip cream.

Also being served up at ABC Commissary is the Tropical Tart. This lovely dessert is a mango passionfruit curd-filled graham cracker tart topped with whipped raspberry vanilla bean panna cotta, toasted coconut, and dehydrated strawberry and passionfruit.

PizzeRizzo is joining in on the spring fun with the Strawberry Cheesecake Cannoli. This white chocolate and rainbow sprinkled dipped cannoli shell filled with whipped strawberry cheesecake is a must-try.

Last but certainly not least, we venture over to where the toys hang out to find our final treat. If you stop into Woody’s Lunch Box, you’ll find the newest addition to their sweet selections – the Banana Fudge Lunch Box Tart. This peanut butter and chocolate fudge stuffed pastry is coated with banana fondant, banana chips, and rainbow sprinkles.

