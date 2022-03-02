First-Ever Disney Junior Fun Fest Coming to Disney California Adventure on April 29th, 2022

Disney’s youngest fans have a new reason to celebrate, as the first-ever Disney Junior Fun Fest is coming to Disney California Adventure for one day only, on April 29th, 2022.

What’s Happening:

The first-ever Disney Junior Fun Fest, a one-day event celebrating the entertaining and music-filled stories of the #1 preschool television network’s hit series, will take place at Disney California Adventure from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. PT, on Friday, April 29th, 2022.

The one-day event will include sneak peeks at upcoming Disney Junior series, special announcements, surprise appearances, a Doc McStuffins stage show highlighting 10 years of the beloved series, plus the Alice’s Wonderland Bakery

stage show highlighting 10 years of the beloved series, plus the This fun Alice’s Wonderland Bakery Unbirthday Party experience for junior chefs is also being offered during the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, which runs from March 4th – April 26th.

In the morning, there will be a cavalcade of beloved Disney Junior characters welcoming fans and making their way through the park.

Throughout the day, there will be main stage attractions with fun games, trivia and music to keep preschoolers and their families singing and dancing together.

You can also enjoy regular Disney Junior experiences at Disney California Adventure, including the Disney Junior Dance Party and the Spidey and His Amazing Friend s photo wall in the Hollywood Backlot.

s photo wall in the Hollywood Backlot. Additional details, including the schedule of events, will be available on the Disneyland Facebook event page