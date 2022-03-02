“Eternals” Stars Lauren Ridloff and Lia McHugh Provide Commentary on the Film in New Video from Marvel

Marvel’s Eternals is available now on Blu-ray and Digital and fans can enjoy a wide array of bonus features. One of those features is special commentary from the cast, which Marvel gave a look at today in a new video.

Lauren Ridloff, who plays Makkari, and Lia McHugh, who plays Sprite, give a behind the scenes look at a handful of scenes from Marvel Studio’s Eternals .

. McHugh provides traditional commentary, while Ridloff, who is deaf, is brought on screen to sign her thoughts and insight on the scene as we watch it unfold.

