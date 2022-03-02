Hulu Releases Trailer and Key Art for “The Girl From Plainville”

Hulu has released the official trailer and key art for their upcoming drama series, The Girl From Plainville, starring Elle Fanning.
What’s Happening:
- The Girl From Plainville is inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter’s unprecedented “texting-suicide” case. Based on the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron, the limited series explores Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events that led to his death and, later, her conviction of involuntary manslaughter.
- The series stars Elle Fanning (Michelle Carter), Chloë Sevigny (Lynn Roy), Colton Ryan (Conrad “Coco” Roy III), Cara Buono (Gail Carter), Kai Lennox (David Carter), and Norbert Leo Butz (Conrad “Co” Roy II).
- From UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, the Hulu Original limited series is written and executive produced by co-showrunners Liz Hannah (The Post, The Dropout, Mindhunter) and Patrick Macmanus (Dr. Death), and also executive produced by Fanning and Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward. Consulting producers include Barron and Erin Lee Carr (I Love You, Now Die). Kelly Funke oversees for Macmanus’ Littleton Road Productions.
- The first three episodes of The Girl From Plainville premiere on Tuesday, March 29th, with new episodes streaming weekly, only on Hulu.