Stacia Philips Deshishku Promoted to Executive Editor and Senior Vice President at ABC News

Stacia Philips Deshishku has been promoted to the newly created executive editor and senior vice president position starting today.
- In her new role Deshishku will lead the editorial, strategic and creative cross-platform direction across the news division.
- Deshishku will also collaborate with the leaders of:
- Good Morning America
- World News Tonight with David Muir
- The View
- This Week with George Stephanopoulos
- 20/20
- Tamron Hall
- Nightline
- She will also work on bookings and integrated content strategy to shepherd ABC News’ continuing evolution and remain the #1 news network.
- Deshishku steps into this role after leading our ABC Audio team for nearly three years as vice president and general manager.
- There, Deshishku’s leadership and journalistic skills helped re-brand ABC Radio to ABC Audio within six months of her appointment.
- She spearheaded new business opportunities, including growing its award-winning podcast library and designing a suite of digital audio, text and video businesses.
- During her tenure ABC Audio won a groundbreaking five Edward R. Murrow Awards in 2021, including Overall Excellence, Breaking News Coverage, Continuing Coverage, News Series, and Investigative Reporting.
- Radio Ink Magazine also named Deshishku one of the “Most Influential Women in Radio” in both 2020 and 2021.
- Prior to Audio, Deshishku was the ABC News Washington DC deputy bureau chief for five years. She helped to transform the bureau and position it to successfully tackle a non-stop political news cycle.
- Prior to joining ABC, Stacia reported on some of the biggest domestic and international stories while serving as CNN’s director of coverage.
- She was the manager of political coverage during the 2000 election and later led CNN’s White House unit.
- She also spent a number of years leading CNN’s breaking news coverage, which included its Peabody Award-winning Hurricane Katrina coverage.