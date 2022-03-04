Disney Parks Announces Synergy Plans for “Turning Red” – Photo Ops, Food Offerings, and More!

Some giant red panda magic is coming to Guests at Disney Parks and Experiences this month, with sneak peeks, photo ops, and savory dishes themed to Pixar’s Turning Red

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World “Turning Red” Food Offerings:

Disney Springs – Amorette’s Patisserie Amorette’s Turning Red Mini Dome Cake – Inspired by the Candian Nanaimo Bar, this dome cake includes chocolate brownie, coconut, nuts, vanilla custard, and semi-sweet chocolate. Available March 11th through March 31st – limited offering per day

EPCOT – Canada Popcorn Cart Pand-Ade – Coconut-pomegranate lemonade with pomegranate boba pearls Available March 1st through May 31st

EPCOT – Le Cellier Steakhouse Beef Stir Fry Poutine – Fresh-cut fries, Canadian cheddar, stir-fry beef, and gravy with Asian flavors. Shrimp & Pork Dumplings – Pickled cucumber, sesame-soy drizzle, and crispy noodles. Turning Red Cake – Citrus and vanilla chiffon cake with raspberry coulis and fresh strawberries. Available March 1st through May 31st



Disney Parks also released a scene from the film on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CasHbX0LVRM/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link