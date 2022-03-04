Disney Parks Announces Synergy Plans for “Turning Red” – Photo Ops, Food Offerings, and More!

Some giant red panda magic is coming to Guests at Disney Parks and Experiences this month, with sneak peeks, photo ops, and savory dishes themed to Pixar’s Turning Red
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks Blog just announced synergy plans for Pixar’s Turning Red, which begins streaming on Disney+ beginning Friday, March 11th.
- At Walt Disney World, Guests can catch a sneak peek at the film as part of the Walt Disney Presents attraction.
- A variety of culinary options will also be available at EPCOT and Disney Springs, listed in more detail below.
- Guests aboard Disney Cruise Line sailings this week can be among the first audiences to see the film, with exclusive showings beginning onboard the Disney Magic, Disney Fantasy, Disney Dream, and Disney Wonder today.
- At the Disneyland Resort, a new photo opportunity has popped up in Disney California Adventure near Silly Symphony Swings.
Walt Disney World “Turning Red” Food Offerings:
- Disney Springs – Amorette’s Patisserie
- Amorette’s Turning Red Mini Dome Cake – Inspired by the Candian Nanaimo Bar, this dome cake includes chocolate brownie, coconut, nuts, vanilla custard, and semi-sweet chocolate.
- Available March 11th through March 31st – limited offering per day
- EPCOT – Canada Popcorn Cart
- Pand-Ade – Coconut-pomegranate lemonade with pomegranate boba pearls
- Available March 1st through May 31st
- EPCOT – Le Cellier Steakhouse
- Beef Stir Fry Poutine – Fresh-cut fries, Canadian cheddar, stir-fry beef, and gravy with Asian flavors.
- Shrimp & Pork Dumplings – Pickled cucumber, sesame-soy drizzle, and crispy noodles.
- Turning Red Cake – Citrus and vanilla chiffon cake with raspberry coulis and fresh strawberries.
- Available March 1st through May 31st
Disney Parks also released a scene from the film on Instagram.
https://www.instagram.com/tv/CasHbX0LVRM/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link