Face Coverings Now Optional for Fully Vaccinated Guests at the Kennedy Space Center

Following in the footsteps of all the Orlando area theme parks, not to mention most of the country, the Kennedy Space Center has dropped their face covering requirement for fully vaccinated guests.
What’s Happening:
- Effective today, Friday, March 4, 2022, the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will no longer require fully vaccinated guests to wear face coverings while at the facility.
- Unvaccinated guests are still encouraged to wear face coverings indoors.
- Additional details on the health and safety precautions at the Kennedy Space Center are available to view at: www.kennedyspacecenter.com/info/coronavirus.
