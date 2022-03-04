George Stephanopoulos’ ABC News Documentary “Two Men at War” to Premiere March 6th on Hulu

A new ABC News documentary, Two Men at War, will examine the conflict between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, streaming on Hulu Sunday, March 6th.

What’s Happening:

Good Morning America and This Week anchor George Stephanopoulos reports on the conflict between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Two Men at War from George Stephanopoulos Productions.

and anchor George Stephanopoulos reports on the conflict between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in from George Stephanopoulos Productions. The new ABC News documentary will stream exclusively on Hulu on Sunday, March 6th.

The documentary will track both leaders’ rise to power, the differences in their leadership styles, and the events leading up to the current war on Ukraine.

Interviewees in the documentary include: Iuliia Mendel – former press secretary to President Zelenskyy Petro Poroshenko – former president of Ukraine Ambassador John Bolton – former National Security Advisor Garry Kasparov – Russian chess grandmaster and chairman of the Human Rights Foundation

Two Men at War is produced by George Stephanopoulos Productions, a production unit within ABC News led by Good Morning America and This Week anchor George Stephanopoulos.