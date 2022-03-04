George Stephanopoulos’ ABC News Documentary “Two Men at War” to Premiere March 6th on Hulu

A new ABC News documentary, Two Men at War, will examine the conflict between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, streaming on Hulu Sunday, March 6th.
- Good Morning America and This Week anchor George Stephanopoulos reports on the conflict between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Two Men at War from George Stephanopoulos Productions.
- The new ABC News documentary will stream exclusively on Hulu on Sunday, March 6th.
- The documentary will track both leaders’ rise to power, the differences in their leadership styles, and the events leading up to the current war on Ukraine.
- Interviewees in the documentary include:
- Iuliia Mendel – former press secretary to President Zelenskyy
- Petro Poroshenko – former president of Ukraine
- Ambassador John Bolton – former National Security Advisor
- Garry Kasparov – Russian chess grandmaster and chairman of the Human Rights Foundation
- Two Men at War is produced by George Stephanopoulos Productions, a production unit within ABC News led by Good Morning America and This Week anchor George Stephanopoulos.