NBC Universal Streaming Deal with Hulu Ending in September, Shows to Stream Exclusively on Peacock

NBC Universal content will no longer stream content on Hulu starting this September, moving new episodes of TV content to their own service Peacock instead.
What’s Happening:
- Once an original partner of Hulu when it launched in 2007, NBC Universal announced today that they will not renew a content deal with the streaming service, now majority-owned by The Walt Disney Company.
- NBC Universal started their own streaming service, Peacock, in 2020 and starting this September, that will be the only place to stream NBC Universal TV content.
- NBC Universal’s parent company Comcast currently has a financial stake in Hulu through 2024.
- Among the shows affected by this decision are Saturday Night Live and The Voice, although a full roster has not been announced and Hulu could make streaming agreement deals on a per-show basis.
- Peacock ended 2021 with 24.5 million active accounts, the majority at the $4.99 ad-based rate (free for Comcast subscribers) with 9 million paying subscribers at the $9.99 monthly rate.
- Disney revealed in January that Hulu subscribers have continued to increase, currently standing at 45.3 million subscribers, with ad-based plans starting at $6.99/month, but also offering Hulu + Live TV deals for chord cutters, which includes a package of NBC Universal channels, including NBC.