“Tamron Hall” Guest List: Shawn Bradley, Jalen Rose and More to Appear Week of March 7th

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of March 7th-11th:

Monday, March 7 K. Michelle ( Killer Body ) talks about how reshaping her curves with injections became life-threatening Daytime Exclusive: Tess Holliday discusses her anorexia diagnosis Candid conversation with women about their body image

Tuesday, March 8 – International Women’s Day Inspirational women who are breaking the bias including college senior Ally Orr Dr. Lakisha L. Simmons (Financial freedom) Gail Becker (Caulipower’s founder and CEO)

Wednesday, March 9 Daytime Exclusive: Shawn Bradley shares his journey to healing and adapting after a devastating bike accident left him paralyzed Allyson Hernandez (Pursuing your dreams)

Thursday, March 10 – Incredible Stories of Forgiveness Jonathan Goldstein ( Heavyweight ) Man who survived a near-fatal bike accident and the man who hit him Parents who forgave their daughter’s boyfriend for driving under the influence and killing her Denzel Whitaker and André Holland ( Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches )

Friday, March 11 – Tamron’s Tasting Menu Kristin Chenoweth ( What Will I Do With My Love Today? ) Tim Tebow ( Mission Possible: Go Create a Life that Counts ) Jalen Rose ( Renaissance Man )



