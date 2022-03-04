“Turning Red” Director Domee Shi Featured in New Toyota Commercial

In promotion of Pixar’s newest film, Turning Red, Toyota has released a new commercial featuring the film’s director, Domee Shi.
- Toyota has brought Turning Red director, Domee Shi, from behind the camera to co-star with the first-ever Corolla Cross.
- Toyota describes the Corolla Cross as having “the right amount of more. More space, more tech, and more style that’s perfect for those who are on the road to accomplishing many “firsts” in their lives.”
About Turning Red:
- Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red introduces Mei Lee (voice of Rosalie Chiang), a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming (voice of Sandra Oh), is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda!
- Directed by Academy Award winner Domee Shi (Pixar short Bao) and produced by Lindsey Collins, Turning Red releases on Friday, March 11th, 2022 exclusively on Disney+.