Britni Danielle Joins Andscape as Senior Culture Editor

Britni Danielle, formerly of Shondaland.com, has been named senior culture editor of Andscape, a rebranded and expanded version of The Undefeated.

In her new role, Danielle will focus on expository features surrounding African-American music, theater, film and fashion, as well as other areas of the entertainment industry.

She will be based in her hometown of Los Angeles, Calif., and will report to Steve Reiss, Executive Editor for Culture and Enterprise.

In her role as culture editor at Shondaland.com from 2019-2022, Danielle produced weekly content and managed the television/film, entertainment and social interest coverage.

Prior to Shondaland.com, Danielle was a creative force behind Ebony.com’s social media growth as the entertainment and culture director, in 2016, followed by a contributing writer and editor position at Essence.com, in 2018.

Danielle obtained a Bachelor of Arts, in English, from the University of Southern California and a Master of Fine Arts, creative writing, from the City University of New York Brooklyn College.

She is also founder of The Write Pitch, a writing course for aspiring freelance journalists.

What they’re saying: