Disney Sorcerer’s Arena Celebrates Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary

While the World’s Most Magical Celebration continues in Walt Disney World, the popular Disney Sorcerer’s Arena mobile game is getting in on the fun, according to the Disney Parks Blog.
- Disney Sorcerer’s Arena invites players to enter the competitive world of the Sorcerer where every choice you make determines their legacy and collect a wide range of Disney and Pixar characters to help their teams win in the Arena.
- Now, the game is taking the magical experience of Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebrations on the go.
- Disney Sorcerer’s Arena now features a brand new in-game Arena environment featuring Spaceship Earth. Similar to the one found at EPCOT, Spaceship Earth is illuminated with EAR-idescent lights.
- Players can make their teams even more enchanting by jumping into the Walt Disney World-themed in-game events and by purchasing exclusive Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary fashions for Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.
- Players can also log in daily through March 31st to take advantage of their Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Calendar for free gifts.
- This week especially from March 6 through March 12, log-in daily and get even more Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary gifts, from character tokens to spells, so you can celebrate the anniversary in style
- Disney Sorcerer’s Arena is available worldwide and can be downloaded for free on the App Store or Google Play and contains in-app purchases.
About Disney Sorcerer’s Arena:
Disney Sorcerer’s Arena… where Legends Collide!
- Enter the bold and competitive world of the Sorcerer where every choice you make determines your legacy.
- Disney Sorcerer’s Arena year-round offers players special magic boosts inspired by Disney Parks attractions in the form of powerful spells like Splash Mountain Soak and Thunder Mountain Boom.
- Assemble your roster from scores of battle-ready Disney and Pixar legends, and test your powers in the action-packed PVP arena.