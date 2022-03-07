“The Mandalorian” Character Pack and More DLC Revealed for “LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga”

Warner Bros. Games, TT Games, the LEGO Group and Lucasfilm Games today revealed details of the LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Character Collection (Season Pass), which contains seven downloadable content (DLC) packs with playable characters from across the galaxy including many from outside the nine saga films.
- At launch, The Mandalorian Season 1 and the Solo: A Star Wars Story Character Packs will be available for purchasers of the Character Collection or via standalone purchase.
- The Mandalorian Season 1 Character Pack will include:
- The Mandalorian and non-playable Grogu
- Greef Karga
- Cara Dune
- IG-11
- Kuiil
- The Solo: A Star Wars Story character pack will include:
- Young Han Solo
- Young Chewbacca
- Young Lando Calrissian
- Qi’ra
- Tobias Beckett
- Enfys Nest
- Also available at launch will be The Classic Characters and The Trooper Pack.
- The Classic Characters Pack will include:
- Luke Skywalker
- Princess Leia
- Han Solo
- Darth Vader
- Lando Calrissian
- The Classic Characters Pack will be available for those who have early access from select retail partners and will be available for everyone on April 19th who purchases the Character Collection or via standalone purchase.
- The Trooper Pack includes:
- Death Trooper
- Incinerator Trooper
- Range Trooper
- Imperial Shore Trooper
- Mimban Stormtrooper
- The Trooper Pack will be available in early access for consumers who pre-ordered the digital version of the game, and available on May 4th for everyone who purchases the Character Collection or via standalone purchase.
- On April 19th, the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Character Pack will be available for purchase and will include Jyn Erso, Bodhi Rook, Cassian Andor, K-2SO, Chirrut Îmwe, Baze Malbu and Director Krennic.
- On May 4th, Star Wars Day, The Mandalorian Season 2 and Star Wars: The Bad Batch Character Packs will be available.
- The Mandalorian Season 2 Character Pack will include:
- Ahsoka Tano
- Boba Fett
- Bo Katan
- Fennec Shand
- Moff Gideon
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch Character Pack will include
- Hunter
- Wrecker
- Tech
- Crosshair
- Echo
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available now for digital pre-order.
- Consumers that digitally pre-order the game will also unlock the Classic Obi-Wan Kenobi playable character that is exclusive to digital purchasers.
- The physical version of the Deluxe Edition will include an exclusive LEGO Star Wars minifigure, Luke Skywalker with Blue Milk mustache.
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will release on April 5th, 2022 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC, in what will be the biggest and most visually striking LEGO Star Wars game yet.