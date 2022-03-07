“The Mandalorian” Character Pack and More DLC Revealed for “LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga”

by | Mar 7, 2022 1:45 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Warner Bros. Games, TT Games, the LEGO Group and Lucasfilm Games today revealed details of the LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Character Collection (Season Pass), which contains seven downloadable content (DLC) packs with playable characters from across the galaxy including many from outside the nine saga films.

  • At launch, The Mandalorian Season 1 and the Solo: A Star Wars Story Character Packs will be available for purchasers of the Character Collection or via standalone purchase.
  • The Mandalorian Season 1 Character Pack will include:
    • The Mandalorian and non-playable Grogu
    • Greef Karga
    • Cara Dune
    • IG-11
    • Kuiil

  • The Solo: A Star Wars Story character pack will include:
    • Young Han Solo
    • Young Chewbacca
    • Young Lando Calrissian
    • Qi’ra
    • Tobias Beckett
    • Enfys Nest

  • Also available at launch will be The Classic Characters and The Trooper Pack.
  • The Classic Characters Pack will include:
    • Luke Skywalker
    • Princess Leia
    • Han Solo
    • Darth Vader
    • Lando Calrissian
  • The Classic Characters Pack will be available for those who have early access from select retail partners and will be available for everyone on April 19th who purchases the Character Collection or via standalone purchase.

  • The Trooper Pack includes:
    • Death Trooper
    • Incinerator Trooper
    • Range Trooper
    • Imperial Shore Trooper
    • Mimban Stormtrooper
  • The Trooper Pack will be available in early access for consumers who pre-ordered the digital version of the game, and available on May 4th for everyone who purchases the Character Collection or via standalone purchase.

  • On April 19th, the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Character Pack will be available for purchase and will include Jyn Erso, Bodhi Rook, Cassian Andor, K-2SO, Chirrut Îmwe, Baze Malbu and Director Krennic.

  • On May 4th, Star Wars Day, The Mandalorian Season 2 and Star Wars: The Bad Batch Character Packs will be available.
  • The Mandalorian Season 2 Character Pack will include:
    • Ahsoka Tano
    • Boba Fett
    • Bo Katan
    • Fennec Shand
    • Moff Gideon

  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch Character Pack will include
    • Hunter
    • Wrecker
    • Tech
    • Crosshair
    • Echo

  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available now for digital pre-order.
  • Consumers that digitally pre-order the game will also unlock the Classic Obi-Wan Kenobi playable character that is exclusive to digital purchasers.

  • The physical version of the Deluxe Edition will include an exclusive LEGO Star Wars minifigure, Luke Skywalker with Blue Milk mustache.
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will release on April 5th, 2022 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC, in what will be the biggest and most visually striking LEGO Star Wars game yet.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed