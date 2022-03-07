“The Mandalorian” Character Pack and More DLC Revealed for “LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga”

Warner Bros. Games, TT Games, the LEGO Group and Lucasfilm Games today revealed details of the LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Character Collection (Season Pass), which contains seven downloadable content (DLC) packs with playable characters from across the galaxy including many from outside the nine saga films.

At launch, The Mandalorian Season 1 and the Solo: A Star Wars Story Character Packs will be available for purchasers of the Character Collection or via standalone purchase.

Season 1 and the Character Packs will be available for purchasers of the Character Collection or via standalone purchase. The Mandalorian Season 1 Character Pack will include: The Mandalorian and non-playable Grogu Greef Karga Cara Dune IG-11 Kuiil

Season 1 Character Pack will include:

The Solo: A Star Wars Story character pack will include: Young Han Solo Young Chewbacca Young Lando Calrissian Qi’ra Tobias Beckett Enfys Nest

character pack will include:

Also available at launch will be The Classic Characters and The Trooper Pack.

The Classic Characters Pack will include: Luke Skywalker Princess Leia Han Solo Darth Vader Lando Calrissian

The Classic Characters Pack will be available for those who have early access from select retail partners and will be available for everyone on April 19th who purchases the Character Collection or via standalone purchase.

The Trooper Pack includes: Death Trooper Incinerator Trooper Range Trooper Imperial Shore Trooper Mimban Stormtrooper

The Trooper Pack will be available in early access for consumers who pre-ordered the digital version of the game, and available on May 4th for everyone who purchases the Character Collection or via standalone purchase.

On April 19th, the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Character Pack will be available for purchase and will include Jyn Erso, Bodhi Rook, Cassian Andor, K-2SO, Chirrut Îmwe, Baze Malbu and Director Krennic.

On May 4th, Star Wars Day, The Mandalorian Season 2 and Star Wars: The Bad Batch Character Packs will be available.

Season 2 and Character Packs will be available. The Mandalorian Season 2 Character Pack will include: Ahsoka Boba Fett Bo Katan Fennec Shand Moff Gideon

Season 2 Character Pack will include:

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Character Pack will include Hunter Wrecker Tech Crosshair Echo

Character Pack will include

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available now for digital pre-order.

is available now for digital pre-order. Consumers that digitally pre-order the game will also unlock the Classic Obi-Wan Kenobi