Tickets for Star Wars Celebration 2022 to Become Available Again Next Week

Tickets for Star Wars Celebration 2022 are will soon be available again! Tickets will be going back on sale to the general public on March 15 at 9:00 AM PT.
- As the official Star Wars Celebration Twitter account warms tickets will be limited and some types may sell out quickly.
Ticket Availability & Important Show Updates are here! Tickets will be going back on sale to the general public for Star Wars Celebration 2022 on March 15 at 9:00 AM PT. Tickets will be limited and certain types may sell out quickly!
- Additionally, that same Twitter account shared a look at some exclusive merchandise that will be available at the event.
The #StarWarsCelebration Exclusive Merchandise sneak peak is here! We're excited to offer a first look at the very first exclusive Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022 merchandise, including new tees honoring the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and more!
- The new collection of merchandise includes tees honoring the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.
About Star Wars Celebration 2022:
- Star Wars Celebration is taking place on May 26-29 in Anaheim bringing you major announcements, immersive exhibits, an interactive show floor, screenings, exclusive merchandise, celebrity guests, panels, autograph sessions, fan-inspired activities, costumes, and other surprises celebrating all things Star Wars!
- In order to provide the best and safest fan experience possible, Star Wars Celebration 2022 will require proof of full vaccination for age 5+ from an FDA or WHO approved or authorized vaccine.
- For attendees under age 5, we will require proof of a negative test with a timestamp showing it was performed no more than 1 day before admission (antigen) or 2 days before admission (PCR). E
- very attendee will be required to wear an approved face covering at all times while attending the show.