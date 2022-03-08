Disneyland After Dark: Villain’s Nite Exclusive Food Offerings Revealed

Tonight kicks off the first of two Disneyland After Dark: Villain’s Nite events at Disney California Adventure and ahead of the 8:00 pm start time. Curious to know what event-exclusive snacks and treats await Guests as they spark up some mischief with Disney’s best baddies? Wonder no more without list of what will be available and most importantly, where to find them!

Award Wieners:

Chile-Lime Pineapple Funnel Cake Fries: $8.99 Dusted with Chile-Lime Seasoning, Pineapple Glaze, Whipped Topping and Chamoy

Together Again Mickey Ear Hat Bowl with Chile-Line Pineapple Funnel Cake Fries: 15.99

Maleficent Straw Clip: $5.99

Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta:

Stromboli: $9.49 Pepperoni, Salami, Capicola, Canadian Bacon, Mozzarella, Tomato and Pesto rolled inside Pizza Dough topped with Romano Cheese and baked golden brown

Churros at Hollywood Land:

Lemon Blueberry Churro: $7.25 Churro with Gummy Tentacles, Lemon Glaze, and Blueberry Sauce

Churros near Goofy’s Sky School

Most Trusted Advisor Churro: $7.25 Sweet Ginger and Cardamom-Cinnamon Sugar, drizzled with Chocolate-Hazelnut Sauce.

Churros near Redwood Creek Challenge Trail

Hades Churro: $7.25 Churro rolled in Silver & Blue Sugar Dust drizzled with Lemon Topping

Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream

Chocolate & Cherry Sundae: $7.99 Chocolate-Cherry and White Cherry Ice Creams, Cream Cheese Frosting, Cinnamon Candy, Whipped Cream and Sprinkles

Corn Dog Castle

The Queen Corn Dog: $10.99 Spicy Hot-Link Sausage coated with Purple Corn Dog Batter and topped with Green Honey Mustard Sauce

Hot-Link Corn Dog: $9.99 Coated with Purple Corn Dog Batter, served with Cuties Mandarin Orange or Small Bag of Chips

Original Corn Dog: $9.79 Coated with Purple Corn Dog Batter, served with Cuties Mandarin Orange or Small Bag of Chips

Cheddar Cheese Stick: $8.99 Coated with Purple Corn Dog Batter, served with Cuties Mandarin Orange or Small Bag of Chips

Cozy Cone Motel 1 – Churros:

Boneyard Churro: $6.29 Maple Glaze and crushed Animal Cookies



Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Cafe:

Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake Cupcake: $6.99 Chocolate Cupcake filled with Purple Raspberry Cheesecake, topped with White Chocolate Mousse finished with Pearls and a Chocolate Deco

Flo’s V8 Cafe

Grilled Ham & Cheese: $12.79 Grilled Cheese with Black Forest Ham and Apple Chutney with Steak Fries



Lucky Fortune Cookery

Spicy Pork: $13.99 With Steamed Rice, Sauteed Vegetables, Pineapple and Spicy Sauce

Pacific Wharf Cafe:

Specialty Bread Bowl: $12.49 Choice of Clam Chowder or Hearty Chili in Specialty Bread Bowl

Schmoozies

Cruel Devil: $8.99 Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Shake with Whipped Topping and Chocolate Cookie Stick

Senor Buzz Churros

Chocolate Cookie Churro: $7.25 Chocolate Cookie Dust Sugar, drizzled with Caramel Sauce topped with Chocolate Gravel

Smokejumpers Grill

Spicy Chicken Sandwich: $13.29 Spicy Breaded Chicken Breast, Green Chile, Monetery Jack, Chipotle Mayonnaise, Bacon, Pickled Habanero Peppers and Spicy Cheese Puffs

Terran Treats

Sweet Spiral Ration: $6.25 Like a Terran Apple Streusel Churro



Willie’s Churros

Chocolate Chip Churro: $7.25 Rolled in White Sugar drizzled with Cookies & Cream Sauce and topped with Mini Chocolate Chips

