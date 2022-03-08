Disneyland After Dark: Villain’s Nite Exclusive Food Offerings Revealed

by | Mar 8, 2022 3:27 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Tonight kicks off the first of two Disneyland After Dark: Villain’s Nite events at Disney California Adventure and ahead of the 8:00 pm start time. Curious to know what event-exclusive snacks and treats await Guests as they spark up some mischief with Disney’s best baddies? Wonder no more without list of what will be available and most importantly, where to find them!

Award Wieners:

  • Chile-Lime Pineapple Funnel Cake Fries: $8.99
    • Dusted with Chile-Lime Seasoning, Pineapple Glaze, Whipped Topping and Chamoy
  • Together Again Mickey Ear Hat Bowl with Chile-Line Pineapple Funnel Cake Fries: 15.99
  • Maleficent Straw Clip: $5.99

Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta:

  • Stromboli: $9.49
    • Pepperoni, Salami, Capicola, Canadian Bacon, Mozzarella, Tomato and Pesto rolled inside Pizza Dough topped with Romano Cheese and baked golden brown
  • Maleficent Straw Clip: $5.99

Churros at Hollywood Land:

  • Lemon Blueberry Churro: $7.25
    • Churro with Gummy Tentacles, Lemon Glaze, and Blueberry Sauce
  • Maleficent Straw Clip: $5.99

Churros near Goofy’s Sky School

  • Most Trusted Advisor Churro: $7.25
    • Sweet Ginger and Cardamom-Cinnamon Sugar, drizzled with Chocolate-Hazelnut Sauce.
  • Maleficent Straw Clip: $5.99

Churros near Redwood Creek Challenge Trail

  • Hades Churro: $7.25
    • Churro rolled in Silver & Blue Sugar Dust drizzled with Lemon Topping
  • Maleficent Straw Clip: $5.99

Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream

  • Chocolate & Cherry Sundae: $7.99
    • Chocolate-Cherry and White Cherry Ice Creams, Cream Cheese Frosting, Cinnamon Candy, Whipped Cream and Sprinkles
  • Maleficent Straw Clip: $5.99

Corn Dog Castle

  • The Queen Corn Dog: $10.99
    • Spicy Hot-Link Sausage coated with Purple Corn Dog Batter and topped with Green Honey Mustard Sauce
  • Hot-Link Corn Dog: $9.99
    • Coated with Purple Corn Dog Batter, served with Cuties Mandarin Orange or Small Bag of Chips
  • Original Corn Dog: $9.79
    • Coated with Purple Corn Dog Batter, served with Cuties Mandarin Orange or Small Bag of Chips
  • Cheddar Cheese Stick: $8.99
    • Coated with Purple Corn Dog Batter, served with Cuties Mandarin Orange or Small Bag of Chips
  • Maleficent Straw Clip: $5.99

Cozy Cone Motel 1 – Churros:

  • Boneyard Churro: $6.29
    • Maple Glaze and crushed Animal Cookies

Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Cafe:

  • Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake Cupcake: $6.99
    • Chocolate Cupcake filled with Purple Raspberry Cheesecake, topped with White Chocolate Mousse finished with Pearls and a Chocolate Deco
  • Maleficent Straw Clip: $5.99

Flo’s V8 Cafe

  • Grilled Ham & Cheese: $12.79
    • Grilled Cheese with Black Forest Ham and Apple Chutney with Steak Fries

Lucky Fortune Cookery

  • Spicy Pork: $13.99
    • With Steamed Rice, Sauteed Vegetables, Pineapple and Spicy Sauce
  • Maleficent Straw Clip: $5.99

Pacific Wharf Cafe:

  • Specialty Bread Bowl: $12.49
    • Choice of Clam Chowder or Hearty Chili in Specialty Bread Bowl
  • Maleficent Straw Clip: $5.99

Schmoozies

  • Cruel Devil: $8.99
    • Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Shake with Whipped Topping and Chocolate Cookie Stick
  • Maleficent Straw Clip: $5.99

Senor Buzz Churros

  • Chocolate Cookie Churro: $7.25
    • Chocolate Cookie Dust Sugar, drizzled with Caramel Sauce topped with Chocolate Gravel
  • Maleficent Straw Clip: $5.99

Smokejumpers Grill

  • Spicy Chicken Sandwich: $13.29
    • Spicy Breaded Chicken Breast, Green Chile, Monetery Jack, Chipotle Mayonnaise, Bacon, Pickled Habanero Peppers and Spicy Cheese Puffs
  • Maleficent Straw Clip: $5.99

Terran Treats

  • Sweet Spiral Ration: $6.25
    • Like a Terran Apple Streusel Churro

Willie’s Churros

  • Chocolate Chip Churro: $7.25
    • Rolled in White Sugar drizzled with Cookies & Cream Sauce and topped with Mini Chocolate Chips
  • Maleficent Straw Clip: $5.99
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed