Disneyland Backlot Premiere Shop Becomes Avengers Super Store with Mobile Checkout

The Disneyland Backlot Premiere Shop, which popped up in Stage 17 at Disney California Adventure, which opened during the pandemic when the theme parks were still closed, underwent a recent name change. The shop switched to a Marvel-specific store ahead of the launch of Avengers Campus and is now branded the Avengers Super Store.

If you didn’t notice the name change, you might not think anything was different on the inside, with the store looking more or less the way it has for months. But what is brand-new at this location is the Mobile Checkout option, which lets Guests scan their purchases and pay with the Disneyland app, saving time by visiting a podium and having their items bagged once a Cast Member validates the purchase.

The rebranding can also be seen inside the store on the table runners at checkout stations.

Stage 17 has been a flexible space since Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Play It! closed in 2004, having been used for character greetings, special events, and now a shop. Primarily selling items created for Avengers Campus, Guests finding the stores or carts in the Marvel-themed land to be too crowded will find everything they sell in the land, and a whole lot more from the Marvel Universe, at the Avengers Super Store.