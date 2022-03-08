Take off to the constellations! The latest Disneyland Paris attraction key celebrating Orbitron will be released on Friday, March 11th, 2022.
What’s Happening:
- The Disneyland Railroad Collectible Attraction Key is a limited edition of 1992, and has a retail price of 27€.
- Book your digital ticket on the Lineberty App on Wednesday, March 9th, 2022 at 6 PM CET. “Last chance” tickets will be available on Thursday, March 10th, 2022 at 12 PM CET.
- The sale will take place at Constellations (Discoveryland). at 9 AM CET– with a limit of 2 units per transaction.
- Original Lineberty ticket required, screenshots and videos are not accepted.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- Disneyland Paris lights up the night sky with drone technology for their 30th anniversary celebrations, and the park has just released a new video showcasing a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the show.
- Beloved character and fashion icon Minnie Mouse has debuted her all-new outfit, designed by Stella McCartney, as part of the fun and festivities of Disneyland Paris’ 30th Anniversary Celebration.
- Disneyland Paris has just kicked off its 30th anniversary celebrations this past Sunday, March 6th. In celebration of the 30th anniversary, the Resort has released a karaoke version of the 30th anniversary theme song, “Un monde qui s'illumine.”