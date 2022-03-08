Disney’s “Newsies” Set for U.K. Theater Debut This November

Read all about it – Newsies is coming to the U.K.! For the first time, it will be accessible to U.K. audiences thanks to Runaway Entertainment, which is producing the show in London, according to Variety.

What’s Happening:

The hit musical from Disney legend Alan Menken and Jack Feldman, with a book by Harvey Fierstein, is set to make its U.K. debut in November 2022 at London’s Troubadour Wembley Park Theater.

Based on a true story, Newsies tells the tale of a group of teenage newspaper sellers (called “newsies”) in 19th century New York who protest publishing magnate Joseph Pulitzer’s attempt to raise the wholesale prices he charges the newsies to buy the papers. One of them, Jack Kelly, leads the charge against Pulitzer, falling in love with a young reporter called Katherine along the way.

Newsies first opened on Broadway in 2012, winning two Tony Awards and playing over 1,000 performances.

Olivier nominee Matt Cole will direct and choreograph Newsies. The cast is still to be confirmed.

Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons produce for Runaway Entertainment with Kater Gordon and Dianne Roberts, by permission of Disney Theatrical Productions.

What They’re Saying: